UAE: Gynaecologist becomes first Emirati physician to be licensed for robotic surgery

Dr Mona Abdulaziz Kashwani has become the first Emirati physician licensed to perform robotic surgery in the UAE.

The specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist at the Al Qassimi Women and Children’s Hospital was granted the licence by the IRCAD Training Centre in Strasbourg, France, to perform surgeries using the Da Vinci surgical system, one of the most popular automated surgical systems in the world. IRCAD is a

globally accredited body for training and licensing physicians on the Da Vinci system.

Dr Kashwani, a graduate of the Queen Mary University of London in 2005, is one of the most experienced doctors in robotic surgery in the UAE and was nominated by the Director of the Laparoscopic Operations and Robotic Surgery Programme at Al Qasimi hospital, Dr Zaki Al Mazki Al Shamsi, to join the women robotic surgeons programme.

Dr Kashwani performs procedures such as total hysterectomy, supracervical hysterectomy, removal of fibroid tumours, ovarian cyst removal, and removal of adhesions to treat abdominal and pelvic pain, in addition to uterine prolapse and uterine retraction surgeries as a result of multiple deliveries.

Dr Essam Mohamed, Executive Director of Medical Services at Emirates Health Services (EHS), applauded Dr Kashwani’s achievement and praised medical staff across various facilities affiliated with the EHS for their efforts and dedication, reiterating the commitment of the EHS to empower medical and nursing staff across all of its facilities. The Al Qassimi Women and Children’s Hospital, where Dr Kashwani serves, is also an EHS affiliate.

Speaking about her certification, Dr Kashwani said: “I have spent countless hours after my shifts using the surgical simulator for training and studying how the robotic system operates. This qualified me to receive the license to perform gynaecological robotic surgery using the advanced Da Vinci surgical robot.

“I sincerely thank the wise leadership, who gave me the opportunity to be one of the few citizens to carry out this type of high-precision operation for patients, using a robot.”

Dr Kashwani explained that she had gained extensive experience with the programme since its launch in 2019, carefully studying and learning how to safely operate it, and working on all gynaecological robotic surgeries.

Da Vinci is an automated surgical system that performs minimally invasive surgical procedures and is considered the best in the world in terms of accuracy. US company Intuitive Surgical has continued to update and develop the system, which is the first surgical robot recognised by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The surgeries it performs use a series of small incisions, shortening the patient’s hospital stay, ensuring faster recovery and reducing the need for pain killers after the operation.

Dr Mohamed added that the EHS has made significant efforts to enhance the skills and efficiency of its medical staff, allowing hospitals and healthcare centres under its umbrella to be operated by highly qualified and experienced medical staff, noting that the specialised training programmes EHS offers have enabled medical professionals to lead sustainable development in the health sector and establish a healthy work environment across all EHS facilities.