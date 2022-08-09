UAE: Gates of some dams to be opened to release excess water after heavy rains

Several streets and homes were recently flooded

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 9 Aug 2022, 2:43 PM

The gates of a number of dams in the UAE will be opened to release excess water after heavy rains battered the country’s east recently. The released water will flow through valleys and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has advised the public and residents living near them to be cautious and adhere to safety instructions.

The dams include Wuraya, Shawkah, Buraq, Sifni, Al Ajili, Aswani 1 and Mamdouh.

The gates are being opened to relieve the pressure of excess water stored in the dams and as a precautionary step to prepare for future rains. The released water will also boost groundwater reserves, the ministry added.

Rains are expected to fall in some parts of the UAE next week, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) had said yesterday.

The country will be affected by an “air depression from the east”, with rains forecast to fall in the eastern and southern areas on August 14-17.

Heavy rains that fell in some areas recently flooded several streets and homes. Hundreds of people had to be evacuated from their homes and placed in temporary accommodations and hotels.

Summer rains are not uncommon in the UAE. An NCM official had explained to Khaleej Times that the country could see up to three days of rainfall a week during summer.

According to information posted on the official UAE government website, dams contribute to protection from floods and flow risks. They improve the quality and quantity of the water situation in the aquifer.

