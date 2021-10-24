UAE: Free ‘beach floating wheelchair’ launched for elderly, people of determination

Photo: Supplied

Sharjah - A first of its kind service in Sharjah specifically catered to women

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 24 Oct 2021, 1:27 PM

The Sharjah Ladies Club has launched a new ‘Beach Floating Wheelchair’ service for elderly women and women with disabilities.

A first of its kind service in the Emirate of Sharjah, specifically catered to women, is set to accommodate members’ needs.

Offering a floating wheelchair enables easy beach access and ensures a safe swimming experience in a private environment.

The Club’s beach has also been fitted with special ramps to ease movement to the beach. To maintain the safety of the targeted group, the service will include all necessary precautions measures.

It is required to have a caregiver with the visitor at all times to prevent any unforeseen risks

The initiative was launched with the aim to encourage inclusivity, while also creating a safe and supportive environment for all women.

The Director-General, Khawla Al Serkal, said, “Our unwavering position as a safe environment for our members underpins all the work that we do at Sharjah Ladies Club.

"By creating an environment that encourages diversity and inclusion, we hope to offer the elderly and women with disabilities the support they need at all our facilities.”

There has been an ongoing collaboration between Sharjah Ladies Club and various organisations that have supported the campaign. These have included entities such as Al Hamriya Municipality, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, Dubai Community Development, Mothers of People of Determination Association “Hemmah”, the Sharjah Age-Friendly City, and the Sharjah Social Services Department.

Khawla Al Serkal stated that Sharjah Ladies Club’s core mission is to provide world-class facilities and services, with a particular focus on creating an environment that offers female patrons a unique and high-quality experience in a modern setting - creating a haven of relaxation, empowerment, and well being for all.

Director of the Strategic Planning office, Shaikha Al Suwaidi, says, “The beach floating wheelchair meets the international standards of safety requirements with high-quality specifications, as it provides a smooth transition into the beach. It is designed with special standards that provide a balanced experience, focusing on offering a comfortable seating position both on land and in the water.”

The floating wheelchairs will be available as a complimentary service with prior reservation at any time for the elderly and people with disabilities.