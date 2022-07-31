Floods in UAE: Fujairah committee to begin fieldwork to assess, document damage

Emergency commission had also released a link for those affected to register details

By WAM Published: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 3:16 PM Last updated: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 3:18 PM

The Fujairah emergency committee tasked with assessing the damage caused by recent floods and rains held its first meeting on Saturday evening and discussed an immediate action plan on the damage that affected Emirati citizens and residents in the Emirate of Fujairah.

The emirate experienced a low-pressure system on July 27 and 28.

Chaired by Mohammed Saif Al Afkham, Director-General of the Fujairah Municipality, the committee released an electronic link through which those affected can register details about their damage.

The committee said it would commence its fieldwork to assess and document the damage, and register those affected on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier Mohammed Al Tunaiji, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, Brigadier Ali Obaid Al Tunaiji, Director of the Civil Defence Department, Abdullah Al Hantobi, Deputy Director of the Fujairah Municipality, and members of the committee from Fujairah Police, Civil Defence, Crisis and Disaster Centre, Emirates Red Crescent and Fujairah Charity Association.