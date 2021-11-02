11 essential facts about UAE Flag Day

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation ensures safe return of Emiratis
On November 3, the UAE will mark Flag Day, which embodies patriotism, loyalty, unity, sacrifice.
Celebrating the UAE Flag Day, which coincides this year with the Year of the 50th, is an important national occasion to express pride in the UAE’s achievements, excellence and leadership that the country has established in various fields regionally and internationally.
Here are some facts and figures about UAE Flag:
1. First use of the UAE flag was on December 2, 1971.
2. Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan was first to hoist the flag.
3. UAE flag’s length is twice the width.
4. UAE flag was designed by Abdullah Mohammed Al Maainah.
5. UAE Flag Day is celebrated every year on November 3.
6. UAE Flag Day was first launched in 2013.
7. UAE flag is hoisted across all government departments and buildings.
8. UAE flag represents justice, peace, tolerance, power and moderation.
9. Red colour symbolises the sacrifices of those who laid the foundations for the union; green symbolizes growth, prosperity and cultural renaissance; white displays charitable contributions; and black reflects the strength of Emiratis, and their rejection of injustice and extremism.
10. Up to 25-year jail, Dh500,000 fine for misuse of UAE flag.
11. UAE flags fly half-mast during the passing away of UAE royals and heads of states of UAE’s brotherly countries.
