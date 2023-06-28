UAE: Fire breaks out in residential building in Sharjah

Authorities immediately responded to the incident and put out the blaze

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 28 Jun 2023, 9:20 AM Last updated: Wed 28 Jun 2023, 9:26 AM

A minor fire broke out at a residential unit on the first day of Eid Al Adha in Sharjah’s Maysaloon area on Wednesday morning.

A team from Sharjah Civil Defence immediately responded to the incident and put out the fire.

Authorities said no one was injured and the blaze did not spread to other units.

