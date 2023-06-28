UAE: Fire breaks out in residential building in Sharjah

The pioneering project is the first of its kind in the Arab world
A minor fire broke out at a residential unit on the first day of Eid Al Adha in Sharjah’s Maysaloon area on Wednesday morning.
A team from Sharjah Civil Defence immediately responded to the incident and put out the fire.
Authorities said no one was injured and the blaze did not spread to other units.
