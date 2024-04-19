UAE expresses deep concern over ongoing regional tensions, calls for restraint

Published: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 3:42 PM Last updated: Fri 19 Apr 2024, 3:43 PM

The UAE expressed its deep concern over ongoing regional tensions, and has called for refraining from any steps that further exacerbate escalation in the region.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the UAE called for exercising the utmost restraint in order to avoid serious repercussions, and the region being pulled into new levels of instability.

The Ministry affirmed the importance of reaching substantial solutions to the ongoing disputes and crises in the region aimed at de-escalating tensions, in addition to resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomatic channels, and for adhering to the rule of law and respecting the United Nations Charter.

The Ministry reiterated its call on the United Nations and the UN Security Council to fulfill their responsibilities to enhance international peace and security by resolving long-standing issues and conflicts in the region that threaten global security and stability.

