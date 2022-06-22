UAE expresses condolences to earthquake victims in Afghanistan

At least 1,000 people were killed and 1,500 more injured in the disaster

Photo: Bakhtar News Agency Twitter

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Wednesday offered it's condolences to the residents of the disaster-struck areas in Afghanistan, as they cope with huge losses due to a 6 magnitude earthquake.

The Ministry said that the UAE stands in solidarity with the Afghan people and conveyed "its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured."

The eastern region of Afghanistan was hit by a devastating earthquake on June 22. The death toll climbed steadily all day as news of casualties filtered in from hard-to-reach areas in the mountains.

