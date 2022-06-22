UAE expresses condolences to earthquake victims in Afghanistan

No reason why they can't excel in male-dominated fields, says Dr Suad Al Shamsi ahead of International Women in Engineering Day
UAE7 hours ago
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Wednesday offered it's condolences to the residents of the disaster-struck areas in Afghanistan, as they cope with huge losses due to a 6 magnitude earthquake.
The Ministry said that the UAE stands in solidarity with the Afghan people and conveyed "its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured."
The eastern region of Afghanistan was hit by a devastating earthquake on June 22. The death toll climbed steadily all day as news of casualties filtered in from hard-to-reach areas in the mountains.
