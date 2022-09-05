UAE: Expats kick off Onam celebrations with drums, dance and festive songs in Abu Dhabi

Even though the festival lasts for 10 days, it goes on for months in the Emirates and the Gulf region

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 5 Sep 2022, 8:10 PM

After a gap two-year gap, expats from the Indian state of Kerala are in jubilant to mark the harvest festival of Onam.

Indian associations, malls, community groups, professionals and corporate houses have kicked off the celebrations. The hallmark of this festival is the fact that is it being celebrated by all Keralites, irrespective of religion, caste and creed.

Even though the festival lasts for 10 days, it goes on for months in the UAE and the Gulf region mostly because of the gatherings being held on holidays and depending on the availability of halls and restaurants. It is estimated that close to half of the 3.5-million strong Indian expats hail from the tiny state of Kerala, and there are hundreds of associations and college groups thriving in the UAE, which stretches Onam celebrations through Diwali and beyond.

The Abu Dhabi Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) got together this Sunday at Millennium Al Rawdah Hotel where its 350 members, families, community members and officials from the Indian Embassy attended, with mostly wearing traditional festive outfits.

CA John George, chairman, ICAI, said that Onam gives a “great message of unity”. “We yearn for a similar era where entire human is treated equally with no discrimination. Our celebrations were attended by members, who are residents of various Indian states. It reflects the symbolic message of harmony and oneness.”

CA Krishnan N.V., vice-chairman, ICAI, said: “Such an event gives an opportunity to understand the significance and importance of this festival.”

There were several cultural activities held, including traditional ‘Thiruvathirakali’ (a dance), singing of festive songs, traditional drums, homecoming of demon King Mahabali, who according to Hindu mythology ruled Kerala. Also, a ‘pookkalam’ (floral carpet) was laid, a tug of war held and a grand ‘Onam sadhya’ (traditional vegetarian meal) served.

Executive committee members CA Anu Thomas, CA Rohit Dayma, CA Priyanka Birla, and past chairmen also were present.

Healthcare groups like Ahalia Medical Group are planning celebrations involving more than 2,500 fully vaccinated staff from across 30 nationalities.

Sooraj Prabhakaran, senior manager, operations, Ahalia Medical Group, noted that celebrations like this are perfect occasions to develop bonding and soft skills among staff members.

“We weren’t celebrating events on a large scale for the last few years because of the Covid-19 restrictions. Now 100 per cent of our staff are fully vaccinated and this gives us courage to responsibly celebrate this year’s Onam on a grand scale. Our staff at facilities across the UAE will be part of the festival celebration. We have been marking all important occasions like Eid, Christmas, Diwali and Onam.”

Abu Dhabi Malayalee Samajam, based in Mussafah, has announced a month-long celebration with several activities. The association held cultural programmes and ‘pookkalam’ competitions on Sunday. Also, the grand ‘Onam sadhya’ will be held at India Social and Cultural Centre Abu Dhabi, which will also be holding various events.

Meanwhile, malls and hypermarkets have all decked up to mark the festival.