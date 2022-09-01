UAE: 6 must-try Onam Sadhya deals

Mark the end of the celebration with a grand meal to celebrate this occasion

By Laraib Anwer Published: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 9:20 PM

The festival of harvest has begun, and the UAE is ready to make you feel at home with these lip-smacking sadhya deals. Take family and friends along, as you mark the end of the celebration with a grand meal to celebrate this occasion...

Salkara

One of the well-known destinations to devour south Indian food, Salkara has opened its doors this Onam with a special sadhya offer. Known for their Chicken Varattiyathu, Kerala Parotta, Appam, and Chicken Biriyani, guests can now enjoy the Thiruvona Sadhya with family and friends. Families can also dine in between 11:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Venue: Multiple branches

Price: Dh 40 per person

Indian Coffee House

This cozy set up is calling out to you with its diverse cuisines. This Onam, Indian Coffee House is celebrating with their special Thiruvona Sadhya on September 8 as a grand finale to the Payasam Festival hosted by them between September 2-7, from 11:30am to 4pm.

Venue: Al Mankhool, Dubai

Price: Dh 40 per person

Thakkolam Restaurant

Bringing you a nostalgic meal is Thakkolam’s specialty, and this Onam their special sadhya consisting 26 items is available for dining in on September 8, between 12 pm to 3:30 pm. Takeaways and deliveries can be reserved on pre-orders. Enjoy the likes of Pachadi, Thoran, and Olan, as you dine with family and friends.

Venue: Al Karama, Dubai

Price: Dh 30 per person

Calicut Paragon

Transport yourself back to the lush greens of Kerala with Calicut Paragon as they serve delicacies like Crab Thushar, Tender Coconut Payasam, Mutton Varattiyathu, Mango Prawn Curry, Vegetable Stew, and Prawns Fry on a daily basis. To satisfy your Onam craving, the Grand Paragon Thiruvona Sadhya is at your service on September 8 between 11:45 am and 4:00 pm.

Venue: Al Karama, Dubai

Price: Dh 42 per person

Appam House

For those living further out in the city, Appam House is a great choice to get your sadhya meals from this Onam. Offering 21 items including the likes of Sharkera Upperi, Pappadam, Olan, and much more, laugh with friends as you indulge in the banana leaf delight on September 8 during lunch time. For bulk orders and deliveries, customers can call in advance.

Venue: Silicon Oasis, Dubai

Price: Dh 32 per person

Mami’s Illam Pure Veg

Onam is a time for vegetarian fanatics to shine and Mami’s Illam Pure Veg restaurant gives them just that. With 26 dishes in the sadhya, celebrate from September 7-11 from 12:00 pm to 4:30 pm. Those looking to feast on other options can have some of their popular dishes like Masala Poori, Ghee Roast Masala Dosa, Idli Vada Sambar, Kadala Curry, and other thali options.

Venue: Discovery Gardens, Dubai

Price: Dh 38 per person