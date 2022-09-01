UAE: 6 must-try Onam Sadhya deals

A low-down on the best food deals across town
The festival of harvest has begun, and the UAE is ready to make you feel at home with these lip-smacking sadhya deals. Take family and friends along, as you mark the end of the celebration with a grand meal to celebrate this occasion...
Salkara
One of the well-known destinations to devour south Indian food, Salkara has opened its doors this Onam with a special sadhya offer. Known for their Chicken Varattiyathu, Kerala Parotta, Appam, and Chicken Biriyani, guests can now enjoy the Thiruvona Sadhya with family and friends. Families can also dine in between 11:30 am to 3:30 pm.
Venue: Multiple branches
Price: Dh 40 per person
Indian Coffee House
This cozy set up is calling out to you with its diverse cuisines. This Onam, Indian Coffee House is celebrating with their special Thiruvona Sadhya on September 8 as a grand finale to the Payasam Festival hosted by them between September 2-7, from 11:30am to 4pm.
Venue: Al Mankhool, Dubai
Price: Dh 40 per person
Thakkolam Restaurant
Bringing you a nostalgic meal is Thakkolam’s specialty, and this Onam their special sadhya consisting 26 items is available for dining in on September 8, between 12 pm to 3:30 pm. Takeaways and deliveries can be reserved on pre-orders. Enjoy the likes of Pachadi, Thoran, and Olan, as you dine with family and friends.
Venue: Al Karama, Dubai
Price: Dh 30 per person
Calicut Paragon
Transport yourself back to the lush greens of Kerala with Calicut Paragon as they serve delicacies like Crab Thushar, Tender Coconut Payasam, Mutton Varattiyathu, Mango Prawn Curry, Vegetable Stew, and Prawns Fry on a daily basis. To satisfy your Onam craving, the Grand Paragon Thiruvona Sadhya is at your service on September 8 between 11:45 am and 4:00 pm.
Venue: Al Karama, Dubai
Price: Dh 42 per person
Appam House
For those living further out in the city, Appam House is a great choice to get your sadhya meals from this Onam. Offering 21 items including the likes of Sharkera Upperi, Pappadam, Olan, and much more, laugh with friends as you indulge in the banana leaf delight on September 8 during lunch time. For bulk orders and deliveries, customers can call in advance.
Venue: Silicon Oasis, Dubai
Price: Dh 32 per person
Mami’s Illam Pure Veg
Onam is a time for vegetarian fanatics to shine and Mami’s Illam Pure Veg restaurant gives them just that. With 26 dishes in the sadhya, celebrate from September 7-11 from 12:00 pm to 4:30 pm. Those looking to feast on other options can have some of their popular dishes like Masala Poori, Ghee Roast Masala Dosa, Idli Vada Sambar, Kadala Curry, and other thali options.
Venue: Discovery Gardens, Dubai
Price: Dh 38 per person
A low-down on the best food deals across town
Embark on a journey with your mum, not just showering her with love on a single day, but a rendezvous that will stay with her for lifetime
And where you can find them
The city has some great options to choose from
Love is in the air (and on the plate)
The chic eatery serves Northern Chinese cuisine
A low-down on the hottest places to eat around town