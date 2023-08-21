UAE: Expat who lost vision after death of husband gets surgery with donation from Mahzooz, Al Jalila Foundation

By Web Desk Published: Mon 21 Aug 2023, 2:38 PM

Sarab, a Syrian expat in the UAE who lost her vision, recently underwent surgery to address her eye problems.

The surgery was made possible by a partnership between Mahzooz, a weekly draw, and Al Jalila Foundation's 'A'awen' programme, an initiative that strives to provide life-saving treatments to individuals in need.

Sarab lost her vision following a stressful period of her life after her husband passed. She had been grappling with severe issues in her retinal and ocular fluid, resulting in a gradual loss of vision. The condition significantly impacted her ability to carry out everyday tasks and lead a fulfilling life. However, thanks to the programme, Sarab was able to undergo a successful vitrectomy surgery, a procedure crucial in addressing her eye's retinal problems.

The 'A'awen' programme by Al Jalila Foundation is renowned for its dedication to providing medical treatment and care for patients who are unable to afford critical procedures. The programme's unwavering commitment to the welfare of individuals in dire need aligns perfectly with Mahzooz's mission to support and uplift communities.

Commenting on the partnership, Suzan Kazzi, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility and Communications at Mahzooz, expressed the company’s commitment to supporting noble causes and making a significant difference in the lives of those in need. "Our mission at Mahzooz is to change people’s lives. We are delighted to collaborate with Al Jalila Foundation once again in this noble endeavour to provide life-changing treatment to Sarab. Through this donation, we hope to have brought her back hope and independence, enabling her to rediscover life's beauty and seize new opportunities”.

Sulaiman Baharoun, Director of Fundraising of Al Jalila Foundation, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the continuous support from Mahzooz. "We are grateful for the unwavering commitment shown by Mahzooz in helping us make a significant impact on the lives of patients like Sarab. With their continued support, we can continue to offer hope and healing to those who have endured tremendous health challenges”.

Beside the Dh427 million in prize money it gave away to more than 250,000 winners to date, Mahzooz, has also touched the lives of more than 10,000 beneficiaries through its active CSR program driven by its growing network of NGO and not-for-profit partners.

Founded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Al Jalila Foundation is a philanthropic organisation dedicated to transforming lives through its medical treatment, education and research programs.

