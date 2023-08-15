Dubai Airports raises nearly Dh950,000 to help youth from 10 countries upskill, find jobs

Funds are exclusively collected through donation boxes in public areas of Dubai International and Dubai World Central

To mark International Youth Day, Dubai Airports has raised nearly Dh950,000 in support of the ‘Passport to Earning’ (P2E) programme that was launched in partnership with Dubai Cares, Microsoft, Accenture and UNICEF at the RewirEd Summit during Expo 2020 Dubai.

Operated by Generation Unlimited, the digital platform aims to empower young individuals with free, world-class, and job-relevant skills training, with content spanning across digital, foundational, role-based and technical skills.

All certifications support youth with future employment and entrepreneurship opportunities made available on the platform. The programme offers a lifeline to youth aged between 15-24 from 10 countries, including Brazil, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Ghana, Honduras, Malaysia and Vietnam.

Funds are exclusively collected through donation boxes in public areas of Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC), to help amplify their global reach and impact.

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Airports, said: “We’ve supported a number of Dubai Cares’ global initiatives for more than a decade. Together, we’ve made positive change and improved lives. The future belongs to our youth, and we’re proud to be part of an ongoing initiative that supports this important segment of society. We’re confident these funds will continue to help the younger generation reach their full potential.”

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Cares, said: “The youth are the future drivers of our socio-economic growth and development. Investing in youth through the skills and resources they need to thrive in the future needs to be a global priority. We are grateful to Dubai Airports for raising funds in support of the ‘Passport to Earning’ initiative that empowers young individuals with invaluable skilling and training opportunities and allows them a dedicated platform to seek meaningful employment. We also thank everyone who contributed towards this initiative and supported our journey towards driving human development through education.”

Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, is working towards providing children and young people in developing countries with access to quality education.

