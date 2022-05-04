UAE: Entries invited for academic awards

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation will be accepting online entries until September 18

By Wam Published: Wed 4 May 2022, 10:49 PM

The Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance has announced the opening of nominations for the 25th cycle of its Excellence Awards, including nine different categories targeting the UAE, the Gulf region, and the Arab world.

The foundation will be accepting entries through the awards website until September, 18.

"After 25 years of its establishment, the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance continues its pioneering journey in supporting education and fostering talented and innovative experiences that advance the educational process, which is the backbone of progress and development of the Arab world," said Dr. Jamal Al Muhairi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and General Secretary of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance.

The nine categories include the Distinguished Student (Local), Distinguished Student (Gulf), Distinguished University Student (Local), Distinguished Teacher Award (Local and Gulf), and Distinguished Educational Specialist Award (Local), Distinguished School (Local and Gulf), the Hamdan-ALECSO award for Distinguished Educational Research, and the Local Institutions for Supporting Education Award.

"Over the years, the award has proved its distinction through delivering impressive results that leave a clear impact on the education sector of the UAE, Gulf, and the Arab world. Through the 25th session, we are confident in the award’s contribution to add more excellence and pioneering experiences to support education that plays a crucial role in leading the region towards further progress and prosperity," Dr. Al Muhairi said.

"We urge everyone who meets the parameters to apply for the award that provides excellent opportunities for applicants to transform their innovative ideas into reality that will help in bettering education in various parts of the region," he added.

By the new standards of the awards, an evaluation system for all categories has been developed by designing an evaluation tool, "the Rubric Marker".

Training sessions for participants and arbitrators have been designed and explicitly prepared, with the application of a pilot phase of the new standards to a group of target people.

The improvement of the standards includes training and familiarising participants with the new standards and their requirements, details, and conditions to be fully prepared to participate effectively and increase their chances of winning the various categories.

Training services for the 25th cycle have also been developed through virtual training programmes, induction films, further meetings and visits to universities and schools to raise awareness about awards, question sessions, the launch of inquiry response services through a hotline and e-mail, and answering the frequently asked questions through the website and automatic response.

According to the award stages, the foundation will launch educational campaigns to explain the current approved electronic submissions to apply for the award categories at the local and Gulf levels.

The award winners will be announced by the end of December 2022.