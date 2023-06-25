UAE: Earn up to Dh50,000 by gaming, streaming and coaching, experts say

Reflecting on his gaming journey, Dattura said that his brothers introduced him to GTA and Need for Speed when he was just 6 years old

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sun 25 Jun 2023, 6:00 AM

Eslam Dattura, a prominent gaming personality from Egypt was at the Dubai E-Sports and Game Festival to teach and train people his favourite game League of the Legends.

“The atmosphere is just amazing. What is more interesting is the eagerness for people to learn the e-games. In near future, we may see many champions here,” said Dattura.

Dattura’s daily routine revolves around gaming and he spends an average of 10 hours per day in the virtual world. He begins his day at 10am by going to the gym and returns to his gaming sessions which typically last 4 to 5 hours at a stretch.

Dattura’s expertise and skill have enabled him to compete at a professional level and also teach aspiring gamers through his classes, guiding them on the path to becoming champions themselves. He also Eslam also enjoys playing GTA for leisure, showcasing his expertise in the gaming world.

"This early exposure to gaming ignited lifelong passion in me leading me to win many titles. At the age of 12, I started playing S4 League and went on to win the World Championship," said Dattura adding that he turned into a professional player since then.

He has won ten tournaments in the Middle East over the past 3 years in individual and team-based games like League of Legends, where he excels alongside four other teammates.

Speaking about gamers’ earnings, Dattura said that it all depends on his followers on YouTube, contracts he signs with brands and coaching.

“In the beginning, one can earn about Dh2,000. But when he has got brands and followers, there is no count on money. However, through all this, a master gamer can earn over Dh50,000,”

Winner of Dubai Police tournament

Ahmed Ali Alashrafy, a Saudi Arabian national, emerged on top of the Dubai Police Super Smash Brothers tournament. “It just feels great in winning the tournament. I knew I could do it as I have won other tournaments recently,” said Al Ashrafi who started his journey in gaming when he was just 4 years old.

“The game is a platform fighter game that first appeared in 1999 and had significant updates in 2001 and has steadily evolved into a worldwide phenomenon. With its popularity soaring in 2015, the UAE has become a hub for organising numerous tournaments centred around this captivating game,” said Alashrafy who started playing Super Smash Brothers in the year 2000.

In addition to his triumph in Super Smash Brothers, Alashrafy also indulges in other popular games such as League of Legends and Tekken 4. Despite having a full-time job as a programmer, he takes out time for gaming for an hour after his gym sessions and during his free time. However, during his time off, he indulges in gaming without counting the hours, allowing himself to fully immerse himself in the virtual gaming world.

Alashrafy said that great efforts are being undertaken by gaming companies to propel the gaming industry forward.

“In the next 5 to 10 years, the gaming scene in the UAE will flourish, attracting champions and further solidify the country's position as a gaming destination.”

