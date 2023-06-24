Dubai: Young gamers, some just 3 years old, battle it out at mega e-sports festival

The extravaganza started on Friday and hundreds of top gamers are participating

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 24 Jun 2023, 4:25 PM Last updated: Sat 24 Jun 2023, 4:31 PM

Thousands of residents and tourists on Saturday made their way to Expo City's exhibition centre for the highly anticipated Dubai eSports and Games Festival.

Children as young as 3 years old turned up and competed with each other in the world of gaming and eSports. The extravaganza started on Friday, with hundreds of top gamers participating.

Hundreds of gaming consoles with flashing neon lights adorned the gaming arena, as young competitors — with controllers in their hands — demonstrated their skills. From racing simulators to puzzle challenges and mini-battles, the event offers a diverse range of gaming experiences to participants.

Brothers three-year-old Tommy and seven-year-old Oliver from the UK have been competing at home — but when they heard about the Dubai event, they could not miss it. “We want to pursue gaming in the future and we have already started competing. However, Oliver is better for now," said Tommy.

“Our favourite games are Minecraft and Crossy Road Castle and we will be mastering a few more in the summer vacation,” he added.

Screen games like Crazy Taxi, Counter-Strike, NBA Jam, Dead Island 2, and many others were housefull as visitors waited in queue to get their hands on the joystick and keyboard.

Many board games like Catan, Camel up, Sheriff of Nottingham, A Game of Corruption are also seen a lot of interest from parents and children.

Parents, with proud smiles, gathered around the gaming stations and cheered their little champions.

Four-year-old Scarlet came along with her brothers and parents for the event. “My favourite game is The Sonic and Lego. We have a PlayStation gaming console at home where we compete with each other,” said Scarlet.

"I am amazed at the level of skill and focus these young children possess. It's wonderful to see them passionately engaged in something they enjoy, and it provides an opportunity for them to build valuable cognitive and social skills," said Neil, an expat from Nottingham in England.

Cosplay, an added attraction

At the festival, it's not just the competitors who get to showcase their creativity. Visitors to the event have embraced the spirit of the festival by dressing up as their favourite characters from video games, movies, and comics.

As attendees made their way through the gaming arena, it was hard to miss the vibrantly dressed costumes. Dressing up in character costumes is a way to express their passion for gaming, immersing themselves in the world of their favourite games and connecting with like-minded individuals.

There was Batman, Flash, Edward from Assassin’s Creed, and much more. Visitors did not leave a chance to get a photo clicked with them.

ALSO READ: