UAE doctor becomes first Emirati woman to join WHO pandemic advisory group

Dr Farida AlHosani is well known as the face of the country's Covid response

Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE health sector.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 4 Mar 2022, 12:12 PM

Dr Farida AlHosani becomes the first Emirati female to join World Health Organisation’s Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Framework Advisory Group

Dr Farida Al Hosani, UAE’s official spokesperson for the health sector has joined the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Pandemic Influenza Preparedness Framework (PIP Framework) Advisory Group as a Member for the period 2022-2024.

Dr Hosani is an infectious disease expert and executive director of infectious diseases at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (APHC), the region’s first dedicated Centre protecting the physical, mental and social wellbeing of Abu Dhabi residents by raising public and preventative healthcare awareness.

APHC said in a press release that members of the advisory group are appointed by the director-general of WHO.

“They serve, in their personal, expert capacity, for a period of three years. The key goal of the framework is to improve and strengthen the sharing of information about influenza viruses with human pandemic potential, and to increase the access to vaccines and other pandemic related supplies for developing countries,” read the release.

The PIP Framework is focused on the sharing of information around influenza viruses and promoting the access to vaccines and other benefits. It was adopted in May 2011 by the 64th World Health Assembly which comprises 18 members drawn from three Member States in each WHO Region.

ALSO READ:

Matar Saeed Rashed Al Nuaimi, director-general, ADPHC, said, “This accomplishment celebrates a distinguished career and is a source of pride for us all, given the significant standing that the PIP Framework holds on an international level.”

“Dr Farida Al Hosani has been an active participant across global, WHO level activities, as well as playing an integral role in the UAE’s response to the global Covid-19 pandemic, becoming a pioneering figure and adding to a long list of Emirati females engaged at an international level within their related fields,” said Al Nuaimi.

He added: “This would not have been possible without the support of our wise leadership who have provided Emirati women with the tools and resources to succeed, whilst also emphasising the efforts that Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, has provided Emirati women, in-turn becoming a global role model.”

Meanwhile, Dr Hosani, said, “I am honored to be joining the WHO’s PIP framework advisory group and to have the opportunity of contributing my expertise to addressing global pandemics and advancing pandemic preparedness at a global level.”

“As a proud Emirati woman, I want to share my deep appreciation for our leadership and thank them for the support they have provided me in enhancing my skills and attaining the highest qualifications in public health and healthcare policy. I am looking forward to working closely with partners and experts from all over the world to support international healthcare efforts and build a healthy future for generations,” she said.

The main purpose of the Advisory Group is to monitor the implementation of the PIP Framework and provide evidence-based reporting, assessment and recommendations regarding its functioning to the director-general of WHO.