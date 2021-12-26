UAE: Dh100 million grand prize announced for Emirates Draw

This week's Dh95 million once again went unclaimed

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 26 Dec 2021, 11:16 AM

A grand prize of Dh100 million is up for grabs in the UAE on the first day of the new year.

Emirates Draw announced the sum during its weekly broadcast as the grand prize of Dh95 million for this week once again went unclaimed.

Participants will have the opportunity to win the Dh100 million on January 1, 2022, by matching all seven numbers from right to left.

Mohammad Alawadhi, managing partner of Emirates Draw, said: “This prize money is unprecedented in the UAE and is … just in time for the new year. We are eagerly hoping that someone will get to start off 2022 with the best news and take home the grand prize next Saturday.”

The company also announced that the seven guaranteed winners of the weekly raffle draw each took home Dh77,777.