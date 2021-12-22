UAE Emirates Draw: Cancer patient, employee who didn’t receive salary for months win Dh77,777 each

Next milestone is the launch in orbit of the satellite from the ISS in Q1 2022.
UAE1 day ago
An expat in the UAE, who remained unpaid for several months, and another, who was recently diagnosed with cancer, were among the three Emirates Draw winners announced on Wednesday.
The three expats won Dh77,777 each.
Firuz Najmiddunov, 38, from Uzbekistan was on the verge of packing up and leaving to his home country as he remained without a salary for several months. The expat, who has been living in Dubai for the past seven years, asked his young nephew to choose the winning numbers for him.
He struck Dh77,777 at his second attempt with Emirates Draw.
“When I saw the email in my inbox, I really thought it was a scam. I just couldn’t believe it. I have been without a salary for many months now. I have been praying non-stop. I was down to my last few hundred dirhams. My lovely nephew suggested the numbers and I thought I have nothing to lose. This money changes everything for me,” he said.
Meanwhile, Melroy Fernandes, A 61-year-old resident of Fujairah, had been diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. He was fearful of the future and what his cancer diagnosis would mean for his son’s future.
Melroy hopes to use his winnings to ensure his son receives the “education he deserves”, while “continuing to support those in his hometown who have suffered the most as a result of Covid”.
ALSO READ:
“It’s just been so hard going through the treatment and watching our bank account hover around zero throughout the pandemic because we were sending money to so many people in India to help. This win feels so great.”
The third winner, Helen Raj, an accountant from India, hit the Dh77,777 in her second attempt.
The 30-year-old said: “I’ve never won anything ever before. I got online, thought I couldn’t win but I did.
“I hope to use this money to support my husband to start his own graphic design business, as he lost his job because of the pandemic. I will also make a donation to charity.”
Next milestone is the launch in orbit of the satellite from the ISS in Q1 2022.
UAE1 day ago
Dr Haji, 78, died in Calicut following health complications
UAE1 day ago
22nd session of the Conference of Arab Culture Ministers concludes with several landmark decisions
UAE1 day ago
The fire and evacuation drill at Burj Khalifa was part of Dubai Civil Defence's preparations for New Year celebrations
UAE1 day ago
The initiative aimed at preventing the random cutting of trees and protecting the environment
UAE1 day ago
Photography competition aims to involve the community in promoting the country as a winter destination
UAE1 day ago
The Human Freedom Index 2021 released by Fraser Institute ranked the UAE 6th in the Arab World.
UAE1 day ago
Consumers are requested to ask for a receipt when buying and check the seal on top of the cylinder valve
UAE2 days ago