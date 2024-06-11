UAE slashes home loan requirements for citizens

File photo used for illustrative purposes

The UAE is making home loan applications easier for Emiratis in a new government project announced on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the government would "simplify and reduce" the procedures.

Instead of 11 entities, applicants will have to deal with only one. Documents that require approval will also be slashed from 10 to only two, Sheikh Mohammed said.

The UAE Vice-President also announced the approval of housing support worth Dh1.68 billion for citizens. Granted under the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, the amount will cover a total of 2,160 new homes for citizens.

A streamlined housing loan process comes as part of the UAE's Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme — which seeks to cut red tape and eliminate all redundant procedures and requirements.