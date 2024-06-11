UAE cuts residency visa, work permit processing time from 1 month to 5 days

Published: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 10:35 AM Last updated: Tue 11 Jun 2024, 10:48 AM

The time to process necessary documents to acquire work permits and residency visas has been reduced from 30 days to five days across the UAE following the launch of the second phase of the Work Bundle platform on Tuesday.

Several government ministries and federal authorities have come together to launch a platform that will ease the hiring of new employees for business owners and private companies, and the pre-renewal of work permits for existing employees.

This process, which used to take 30 days, has now been reduced to just five days across the UAE, following the successful launch of the second phase of the Work Bundle platform on Tuesday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Several government ministries and federal authorities have launched a platform that will ease the hiring of new employees for business owners and private companies, as well as pre-renewal of work permits for existing employees and pre-renewal of work permits for existing employees.

The first phase was first rolled out in Dubai in April and is now being implemented in all seven emirates. The second phase of Work Bundle will cover about 600,000 companies and more than seven million workers.