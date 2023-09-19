UAE condemns storming of Al Aqsa Mosque courtyards by extremists

He was diagnosed with severe acute leukemia in March, and his chemotherapy sessions commenced the next month
The UAE has strongly condemned the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque courtyards by extremists under the protection of the Israeli police.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed the UAE's firm position on the need to provide full protection for Al Aqsa Mosque, and halt serious and provocative violations taking place there.
The Ministry underscored the need to respect the custodial role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan over the holy sites in accordance with the international law and the historical context at hand, and not to compromise the authority of the Jerusalem Endowment Administration that manages the affairs of Al Aqsa Mosque.
The Ministry called upon Israeli authorities to halt escalation, and avoid exacerbating tension and instability in the region, affirming the UAE's rejection of all practices that violate resolutions on international legitimacy and threaten further escalation.
Moreover, the Ministry stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, end illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The fire suppression systems do not require the intervention of the driver
Simultaneously, winds are expected to kick up dust, reducing visibility
The 42-year-old will return to a hero's welcome in the Emirates
He is scheduled to arrive at Abu Dhabi today, after six months in space and two weeks in the US, recovering and readjusting to the Earth's gravity
This year, residents enjoyed multiple long weekends, including a six-day break to mark Islamic holiday Eid Al Adha and a four-day one for Eid Al Fitr
The closure is due to maintenance work set to take place on the road
The country recorded 6.1% growth in expenditure, which amounted to approximately Dh427.12 billion