UAE condemns storming of Al Aqsa Mosque

Earlier, the financier was ordered to be extradited to Denmark after Dubai court rejected his appeal against deportation in April
The UAE strongly condemned the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque by a member of the Israeli government, members of the Knesset, and extremists under the protection of the Israeli police.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (Mofaic) reiterated its firm position on the need to provide full protection for Al Aqsa Mosque and stop serious and provocative violations in it.
The ministry underscored the need to respect the role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan over the holy sites and endowments in accordance with international law and the historical situation at hand and not to compromise the authority of the Jerusalem Endowment Administration and Al Aqsa Mosque.
The ministry called upon Israeli authorities to halt escalation and avoid taking steps to exacerbate tension and instability in the region, stressing the UAE's rejection of all practices that violate resolutions on international legitimacy and threaten further escalation.
Moreover, the ministry underscored the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the Middle East peace process, end illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution, and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
ALSO READ:
Earlier, the financier was ordered to be extradited to Denmark after Dubai court rejected his appeal against deportation in April
Death toll from the catastrophe had crossed 400
The project will be implemented in Dubai Silicon Oasis as a trial run
Highly qualified professors from Europe and America come to the emirate periodically to teach the surgeons, offering them hands-on experience in the latest techniques
Five people have died after intense rains caused flooding across the country's Emilia Romagna region
The initiative aims to rehabilitate and educate them, equipping young people with an array of transferable skills
Ministers, leaders call on residents to report malicious messages and refrain from sharing these such content
A thrilling concept, daycations allow individuals to enjoy all the amenities and experiences on offer by a property without having to book a room for the night