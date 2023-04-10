Netanyahu vows to 'restore security' by acting 'on all fronts'

The species, which arose at a time when Earth's climate was cooling, inhabited parts of northern Eurasia and North America
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he would "restore calm and security" to the country, after rising tensions over the last week in the Middle East.
Tensions have mounted in Israel since last week, with heavy clashes, shootings, rocket strikes and a car-ramming attack marring a period when the Muslim holy month of Ramadan coincides with the Jewish Passover and Christian Easter.
The day after Israeli police stormed the prayer hall of Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque -- Islam's third-holiest site -- in a pre-dawn raid, more than 30 rockets were fired from Lebanese soil into Israel, an attack which the Israeli army said was most likely carried out by the Palestinian armed movement Hamas.
Israel then bombarded Gaza and southern Lebanon, targeting "terror infrastructures" that it said belonged to Hamas.
"We will not allow the terrorist Hamas to establish itself in Lebanon", by acting on "all fronts," Netanyahu said Monday.
In the same news conference Netanyahu also announced that he would reverse his earlier decision to sack his defence minister, Yoav Gallant.
"There have been disputes between us, even difficult disputes on certain subjects, but I have decided to leave these disputes behind us," he said.
"Gallant remains in his post and we will continue to work together for the safety of the citizens of Israel."
NYT talks to a cross section of Finns to find out what makes the Nordic country so happy
Understanding the often-overlooked links between the two subjects can enhance your appreciation of both
"Deeply disturbed to hear of the violent hate crimes and racist behaviour at the Islamic Society of Markham," Ng said in a post on Twitter
The 86-year-old pontiff is recuperating from bronchitis, which saw him hospitalised for three days
They drew on 455,405 UK Biobank participants who were between 38 and 73 years old when enrolled between 2006 and 2010
Algorithm that decides which posts are most visible is changed. Content moderation rules are out of window and verification process that confirms the identities of users is monetised
Twenty-five years after the Good Friday Agreement ended the era of bloodshed known as the Troubles, President Biden, King Charles and a parade of other leaders will travel to Belfast to commemorate the signing of the accord on April 10, 1998