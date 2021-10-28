UAE Codes Day to witness over 65 events accross the country tomorrow

Activities include competitions, hackathons, workshops to provide platforms for coders

By Staff Reporter Published: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 8:25 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Oct 2021, 9:04 PM

UAE Codes Day kicks off tomorrow, in line with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai directives to adopt October 29 as an annual day to celebrate coding.

The day acknowledges the most prominent achievements in coding and computer science. It recognizes successful initiatives aiming to attract and enable a new generation of coders who would help boost the UAE's march towards the future and achieve the UAE Centennial 2071 goals.

UAE Codes Day coincides with the anniversary of inaugurating the first e-government in the region twenty years ago by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on October 29, 2001. It aims to provide a platform for coders, exceptional talents and future skills in the fields of AI and coding, celebrate their achievements, and highlights the UAE's progress in fields of the 4IR, coding, and adoption of AI technologies.

More than 65 events

UAE Codes Day will witness more than 65 events organized by about 50 organizations and entities across the UAE.

Activities will include workshops, competitions, coding hackathons, and other events aiming to introduce community members to the basics of coding and motivate them to gain knowledge. The events also aim to acquaint participants with the contribution of coding to the great evolution the world is witnessing today and its role in promoting societies' development.

Exchanging experiences and knowledge in coding sectors

UAE Codes Day focuses on enhancing exchange of experiences and knowledge, upskilling coding and computer science capabilities, and providing unique opportunities to new generations to participate in designing the future. This reflects the efforts of the UAE government and complements the National Program for Coders' efforts to promote learning programming language, coding and excel in it.

On this occasion, Sheikh Omar Sultan AlOlama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, stated that the UAE's digital transformation, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, secured the UAE's position as a global destination for empowering youth with future skills to create a better future.

AlOlama said UAE Codes Day encourages youth to adopt coding and AI technologies. These efforts aim to consolidate the UAE's global position as an incubator and enabler for talents and skills employing modern technologies in an advanced ecosystem as a main pillar of the UAE's development towards the Next 50.