UAE: Citizens can now travel visa-free to this country

UAE citizens can now travel visa-free to Uzbekistan after the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday.
The MoU sees the mutual exemption of visa requirements for holders of ordinary, diplomatic, special and mission passports.
UAE citizens holding valid passports for at least six months are exempt from the visa requirement for entry to Uzbekistan (instead of applying for an electronic visa which was applicable before) and can stay there for a period of up to 30 days per visit.
In return, citizens of Uzbekistan who hold biometric passports (international passports allowing them to travel abroad or domestic passports to return to Uzbekistan only) are also exempt from a visa to enter the UAE.
