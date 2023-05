UAE: Children, elderly among 178 people evacuated from Sudan

The evacuated include people of seven nationalities, says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

A Sudanese child who was injured in the clashes in Sudan was transferred to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City. — Wam

By Wam Published: Mon 8 May 2023, 12:48 AM

An evacuation plane carrying 178 people from seven countries arrived in the UAE on Sunday afternoon from Sudan, which has experienced clashes since mid-April.

The plane carried the most vulnerable groups of the sick, children, the elderly, and women, as the UAE has placed them at the top of its priorities. Among those evacuated was a Sudanese child who was injured in ongoing clashes in Sudan and was transferred to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Abu Dhabi.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) confirmed the success of the UAE evacuation operation as part of the country's humanitarian efforts and commitment to strengthening international cooperation and solidarity. The ministry underscored the continuation of the UAE's humanitarian approach based on protecting civilians and extending a helping hand to countries in times of need.

The ministry affirmed the UAE's commitment to working with its partners and the international community to achieve all that serves the interests of the Sudanese people, stressing the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a ceasefire, a return to the political framework and dialogue, and advancing in the transitional phase to reach the desired political stability and security in Sudan.

The UAE continues to provide services to various nationals during their evacuation and stay in the city of Port Sudan. Moreover, the UAE hosts hundreds of people of 24 different nationalities evacuated to the UAE over five flights since April 29, providing all necessary care services while they are in the UAE prior to returning to their home countries.