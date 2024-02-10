UAE: Children can report cyberbullying easily online

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the UAE’s commitment to continuing efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine
Children in the UAE can report cyberbullying to relevant authorities with ease, a new Ministry of Interior campaign says.
Guardians and children can report cyber crimes to the Ministry of Interior using several means, which include, the hotline at (116111), the Ministry of Interior’s website for child protection (www.moi-cpc.gov.ae), and e-mail (116111@moi.gov.ae), the Hemayati application, and for emergency cases, call 999.
The awareness campaign has been launched under the slogan 'Together for a safer Internet for our children' and comes in conjucntion with world safer internet day.
ALSO READ:
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the UAE’s commitment to continuing efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts
First-year student explains how tough it is to get into the institution due to its 'strong reputation and high standards'
The prosecution said that confessions obtained from the accused were consistent with investigations conducted by state authorities
Residents are urged to update software to prevent information leaks
The hospital has a capacity of 100 beds, as well as operating and intensive care rooms
The second stage will take place from Al Mirfa Bab Al Nojoum to Madinat Zayed
DXB shares a video of employee recounting memorable moment when he helped a passenger locate her husband