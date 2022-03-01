UAE: Brand-new comic book studio launches with invitation to Emirate's 'super'-creatives

New 'Sandstorm' studio aims to establish a dynamic comic book industry in the region

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 9:51 PM

Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of a brand-new comic book studio to harness local talent in the UAE to develop a regional comic book industry that could ultimately compete on the international stage.

Called Sandstorm, the new studio calls for submissions from aspiring comic book creators in the Emirate and wider UAE, with the entity ready to provide expertise, support and professional guidance.

The ultimate aim is to share these locally-sourced stories created by Emiratis or UAE residents with the rest of the world through international partnerships.

Part of Abu Dhabi's Dh30 billion Culture and Creative Industries (CCI) Strategy, the launch of Sandstorm will see aspiring creators submit their pitches for comic books or graphic novels spanning any genre, theme or style. Sandstorm will then select the most promising ideas to turn into world-class comic books with the potential to be internationally published.

The studio will connect the authors to publishers and mentors from world-famous studios, who will coach them to help create high-quality final products.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: "Abu Dhabi is making bold strides in accelerating the growth of its CCI, empowering people to follow their passions and share their creative visions with the world. Sandstorm will contribute to this vision by offering opportunities that enable homegrown talent to build sustainable careers in the comic book industry and providing the local community with a powerful platform to express and share their thoughts, dreams and ambitions."

Mo Abedin, an Emirati comic book author and an industry leader, has been appointed to lead Sandstorm with a vision to put Abu Dhabi on the global map of the comics industry and build the region's comics ecosystem right from the heart of the UAE.

Abedin said: "I am truly excited about the much-awaited launch of a fully dedicated comics studio in Abu Dhabi that realises the exceptionally talented storytellers who call the UAE home. Having been in the comics industry for over a decade, I have met incredible local talent who cover the full spectrum of the comics industry but lack industry support. With Sandstorm's inclusive ecosystem and the local and regional community's potential, the future of Abu Dhabi's comics industry is truly promising. We cannot wait to show the world what our creative community is capable of."

International industry veterans Matt Hawkins and Kuo-yu Liang have also been hired as content advisors for Sandstorm. Hawkins has long-standing experience of over 20 years in the comic books sector, having created and written over 30 new franchises for Top Cow and Image Comics, including Think Tank, The Tithe, Necromancer, VICE, Lady Pendragon and Aphrodite IX. Similarly, Liang is a global pop culture advisor who has held executive roles at Penguin Random House, Diamond Comic Distributors, and ReedPOP.

Situated at Yas Creative Hub, Sandstorm will form a key component of the Emirate's collaborative ten-year Culture and Creative Industries (CCI) Strategy.

In Abu Dhabi, comics sit naturally alongside other thriving creative industries, such as film & TV production, gaming and esports. Sandstorm will help aspiring comic creators tap into the synergies that the success of these sectors has already created, enabling collaborations with the world's best storytellers, established and aspiring artists and experts and visionaries from across the spectrum of the culture and creative industries.

The first open call cycle of the commissions' programme opens today via this website, and any UAE national or resident can apply. Applications must include a logline, a concise plot summary, three to five concept artworks and further information, with acceptance being on a rolling basis.

Sandstorm will be prominently featured at the upcoming Middle East Film & Comic Con from 4 - 6 March, where visitors will learn more about Sandstorm and have the opportunity to meet internationally renowned comic book artists and experts, including Matt Hawkins.

