Emirati singer Alira to woo anime fans with medley at Comic Con in Abu Dhabi

Expect some great tunes from this talented countertenor at the event this weekend.

Photo: Supplied

By CT Desk Published: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 4:06 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 4:11 PM

Emirati singer Alira will showcase his countertenor vocal prowess Sunday, March 6, 6pm onwards, in a 30-minute live concert featuring a medley of anime hit songs at the Middle East Film and Comic Con 2022, which is being held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) Halls 8 & 9.

Anime fans will be delighted with the set list, starting with Inuyasha’s Change the World, Dragon Ball Z’s Cha La Head Cha La, Alira’s very own Take Flight, Forsan Al Ard, Hunter x Hunter, Digimon, Ana wa Akhi, Lan A3ood Lil Wara, Once Upon a December, Pokemon, Monster Rancher, Secret Garden, Enti Al Aman (Rimi), and Naruto’s Blue Bird for the finale.

The songs are from Alira’s favourite childhood anime series, and he’s excited to share these tunes in English, Japanese, and Arabic, adding that he spent a lot of time practicing the songs to get his diction and delivery as perfect as possible.

“The idea behind singing a song in a different language is to be able to allow people to welcome me to their hearts first of all, and also welcome me to their culture,” Alira said.

Alira’s upcoming performance at Comic Con in Abu Dhabi comes after a successful performance at Expo 2020 Dubai where he launched his debut original song, We Are One.