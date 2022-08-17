UAE: Be careful while sharing green pass online, warns Al Hosn app

It contains confidential personal data

Published: Wed 17 Aug 2022

People should be careful while sharing their Al Hosn green pass online, the app has warned.

Al Hosn App is the official UAE app for Covid-19 results. Fully-vaccinated residents get a green pass on the app after testing negative for Covid-19.

In a tweet, the official account of the app shared that the green pass contains sensitive personal data, and that this information can be compromised and misused if shared incorrectly.

This data includes name, Emirates ID number , passport number and date of birth.

Al Hosn 'strongly advises users to be careful when sharing their green pass online'.

