UAE authority vows legal action as it investigates viral videos of cats abandoned in desert

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have launched an investigation into reports about cats being abandoned in the desert.
The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) said it began a probe “immediately” upon receiving the report. It vowed to take all “relevant administrative and legal measures”.
Videos showing several cats abandoned in a desert went viral on social media, with many rescue groups expressing shock over the incident. Many volunteers also went to the spot to rescue the animals.
The authority said it would investigate why and how the cats were abandoned. “Investigations are still underway in coordination with the relevant authorities to identify perpetrators of this inhumane act, which contradicts civilised morals and values,” said the DMT.
The authority said it values the sentiments of the public and activists and “recognises the contributions of volunteers in responding to this incident”.
It urged them to share any details related to the incident. The DMT also called on residents to report any abuse or neglect that exposes animals to danger on 800-555.
