Look: Dubai royal adopts shot, abused dog found on roadside

A dog that was shot, beaten, and abused has been adopted by Sheikha Latifa bint Rashed Al Maktoum.
Named Koko, the dog was critically injured when it was found by an animal rescue group earlier this month.
Umm Al Quwain-based Stray Dogs Centre spotted the female Akita on the side of a road in Al Madam, Sharjah, and immediately took her to a veterinary clinic.
“Shot, beaten, eye gouged out and dumped… Koko’s story so far,” the centre said as it shared updates on social media platforms. “Her injuries have caused paralysis and a punctured lung.”
Here's a video shared by the centre on Instagram:
Koko was shifted to Umm Suqeim Veterinary Centre in Dubai for urgent scans and to assess the severity of internal injuries. Then, a seven-hour spinal surgery was performed.
“A plate has been inserted at T12 and 13 of the spinal cord...The bullet has been removed.”
The centre received financial aid from some kind-hearted community members.
Sheikha Latifa personally paid a visit to comfort Koko, and in a video shared by the centre, she is seen gently patting her.
“It was such an emotional roller coaster,” Sheikha Latifa posted on Instagram.
Last week, Koko also underwent eye surgery, which was funded by a community member.
The centre revealed that Koko is now a royal dog after being adopted by Sheikha Latifa.
It thanked the Dubai royal for supporting the dog “throughout her healing process and for giving the strength and will to trust again through your pure heart, love and compassion".
“The best announcement of all is that Koko is being adopted by the wonderful Sheikha Latifa. We couldn’t have imagined or wished for a better outcome for our Koko baby,” the centre posted.
