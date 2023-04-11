UAE attends OIC meeting over attacks inside Al Aqsa Mosque

Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif stresses that country supports all regional and international efforts for Middle East peace process

By Wam Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 6:54 PM Last updated: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 6:56 PM

Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), headed the UAE delegation which attended the open-ended Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive Committee for Permanent Representatives to discuss a unified Islamic position on the ongoing Israeli attacks in Al Aqsa Mosque.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Organisation in Jeddah.

Sheikh Nahyan reiterated that the UAE strongly condemned the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque by Israeli police forces, the attacks on worshippers and the multiple arrests that were made, stressing the need to provide full protection for Al Aqsa Mosque and halt serious and proactive violations taking place there.

Furthermore, he underscored the need to respect the custodial role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan over the holy sites in accordance with international law and the historical context at hand, and not to compromise the authority of the Jerusalem endowment that manages the affairs of Al Aqsa Mosque.

Sheikh Nahyan reiterated that the UAE rejects all practices that violate international resolutions and cause further escalation in the region.

He stressed that the UAE supports all regional and international efforts to advance the Middle East peace process based on the two-state solution leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, to create an appropriate environment that will allow a return to serious negotiations leading to the achievement of a just, comprehensive and lasting peace.

For his part, Hissein Brahim Taha, OIC Secretary-General, reiterated the strong condemnation of all policies and measures aimed at erasing the identity of Al Quds Al Sharif, stressing that it is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian territories and the capital of the State of Palestine, and that Al Aqsa Mosque is a place of worship for Muslims only.

He warned against any attempt to change the historical and legal status of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Al Quds Al Sharif, especially Al Aqsa Mosque, emphasising that this would lead to further violence and tensions and destabilise security and stability in the region.

Hissein Brahim Taha stressed that all Israeli decisions and actions aimed at changing the geographical and demographic status of the city and affecting the historical and legal status of its holy sites have no legal basis and are considered invalid under international law and relevant UN resolutions.

