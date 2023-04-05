UAE condemns storming of Al Aqsa Mosque by Israeli police

Increasing number of winners disconnect call from show host, thinking it is a prank
The UAE strongly condemned the storming of Al Aqsa Mosque by Israeli police, which resulted in the assault of worshippers and multiple arrests.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) reiterated its firm position on the need to provide full protection for Al Aqsa Mosque and halt serious and provocative violations taking place there, and emphasised that worshippers should not barricade themselves inside the mosque and places of worship with weapons and explosives.
Furthermore, the UAE underscored the need to respect the custodial role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan over the holy sites in accordance with international law and the historical context at hand, and not to compromise the authority of the Jerusalem endowment that manages the affairs of Al Aqsa Mosque.
Moreover, the UAE called on Israeli authorities to halt escalation and avoid exacerbating tension and instability in the region affirming the UAE's rejection of all practices that violate resolutions on international legitimacy and threaten to further exacerbate escalation.
Moreover, the UAE stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, end illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution, and establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
