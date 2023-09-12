UAE announces major upgrade to AlHosn app

The update also 'guarantees users access to accurate and reliable information'

by Sahim Salim Published: Tue 12 Sep 2023, 3:42 PM Last updated: Tue 12 Sep 2023, 3:46 PM

The UAE health authorities have launched an updated version of AlHosn app. The upgraded app includes comprehensive vaccination records for children from birth till they turn 18. According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the upgrade will play a pivotal role in achieving a higher percentage of child vaccination coverage nationwide.

Originally the official UAE app for contact tracing and health testing related to Covid-19, AlHosn is now the national digital healthcare platform for vaccinations.

According to MoHAP, the latest update offers a wide range of digital solutions that help families monitor their children’s vaccination status. The update also “guarantees users access to accurate and reliable information”, thanks to the collaborative efforts between the MoHAP and local health authorities.

Dr Hussain Al Rand, assistant undersecretary for Public Health at MoHAP, said the update marks a “significant stride” in the smart transformation journey of the UAE’s health sector. It will facilitate access to children's vaccination records as per the National Immunisation Programme.

The UAE government mandates vaccinations to children from the time they are born to the time they reach Grade 11. These include jabs against tuberculosis, hepatitis B, polio and tetanus, among others.

“Recognising vaccinations as one of the most efficient preventative measures against infectious diseases, the UAE government is committed to leveraging smart technologies and applications to create varied communication avenues with community members in order to ensure optimal health coverage and sustain high vaccination rates. Vaccinations play a vital role in safeguarding children's health and reinforcing community immunity,” Al Rand said.

ALSO READ: