UAE announces blanket ban on single-use plastic bags from 2024

From January 1, 2026, the country will ban plastic products like cups, plates, cutlery, containers and boxes

by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 4:55 PM

Last updated: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 5:44 PM

The UAE will enforce a blanket ban on single-use plastic shopping bags from January 1, 2024, it was announced on Tuesday. State news agency Wam said a ministerial resolution prohibits the import, production and circulation of single-use plastic shopping bags from next year.

From January 1, 2026, the country will ban plastic products like cups, plates, cutlery, containers and boxes.

More to follow

