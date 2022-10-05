UAE: Free reusable bags handed out to storekeepers in awareness drive

The initiative is part of a company's campaign to help Abu Dhabi achieve its goal of minimising plastic use

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 2:28 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Oct 2022, 3:14 PM

A number of grocery stores in Abu Dhabi were given reusable bags in a green campaign launched by a private company.

The initiative was launched in support of the emirate's drive to minimise the public's consumption of single-use plastic bags.

In June this year, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) enacted its latest policy that bans single-use oxo-degradable plastic bags (less than 50 microns thick). These must then be replaced with multiple-use bags that meet the technical specifications set by the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council.

Medinova — a marketing and distribution company for top brands in pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and consumable products — had in September distributed free re-useable bags to 25 baqalas (grocery stores) in Abu Dhabi.

A team from Medinova also spoke to baqala personnel and educated them on the harmful effects of single-use plastic bags and why they should switch to greener alternatives.

“We are aware that although the aim is to shift towards multiple-use bags, the desired practice is to actually reuse those bags as much as possible,” Schnell Natasha, Marketing Manager Medinova Medical Supplies told Khaleej Times.

"When the single-use plastic bag ban was passed, we applauded it and initiated this campaign with a focus on spreading awareness to local stores around our office premises, encouraging them to use reusable bags."

She added: "Medinova distributed in bulk, free re-useable bags to 25 baqalas in Abu Dhabi.

The storekeepers gladly embraced the new regulation even as most of them had new bags at their customer points of sale, Natasha said.

"Upon receiving the reusable bags from Medinova, the storekeepers were thrilled and gladly participated in the initiative. As a medical supplies company, our endeavour will always be to provide the best possible service for our consumers and we strive to deliver eco-friendly product management for a greener tomorrow.”

Last week, the EAD had set up ‘Big Zero’ bins that will serve as collection points for single-use plastic bottles for recycling. The installations will be placed in prime locations across Abu Dhabi, including malls, parks and event venues.