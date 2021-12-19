UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE announces 21+ age classification for movies

The country's Media Regulatory Office made the announcement on Sunday.

By Web report

Published: Sun 19 Dec 2021, 2:09 PM

Last updated: Sun 19 Dec 2021, 2:44 PM

A new age classification for movies has been adopted in the UAE.

The country’s Media Regulatory Office on Sunday said the 21+ age classification would see international version of movies screened in cinemas.

More details to follow.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE