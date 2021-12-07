Emirati film Al Kameen breaks box office records

It is now the most successful Emirati and Arabic-language movie from the UAE.

Al Kameen (The Ambush), a co-production between AGC International and Image Nation Abu Dhabi, has smashed box office records with more than 170,000 admissions since it opened in theatres on November 25, making it both the most successful Emirati and Arabic-language movie ever from the UAE.

It also sealed its position as one of the five top grossing films this year within less than one week of its release.

More than 400 cast and crew members were involved in Al Kameen, which was filmed entirely in the UAE, making it the largest ever Arabic-language feature film production in the GCC. The movie recently had its world premiere at VOX Cinemas Yas Mall, which was attended by acclaimed director Pierre Morel (Taken, District B13), producers Derek Dauchy (Roman J Israel, Esq., Victor Frankenstein) and Jennifer Roth (Black Swan), and the cast, alongside the real Emirati soldiers whose true story inspired the film.

It is currently on release across 185 screens in the Emirates.

Ignace Lahoud, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas, said: “VOX Distribution is immensely proud of the record-breaking success that Al Kameen is enjoying in the UAE, which reiterates the growing popularity of homegrown productions and also demonstrates that audiences want the immersive and unrivalled entertainment experience that cinema provides.”

Director Pierre Morel (Taken, District B13), said: “The feedback we have received from audiences across the UAE has been overwhelming and I am so proud to have been a part of this fantastic project. I hope audiences continue to resonate with this inspirational story of brotherhood.”

Hana Kazim, manager of local film and television at Image Nation Abu Dhabi and executive in charge of production on Al Kameen, said: “Alongside the incredibly compelling story, the success that Al Kameen has seen in just a few days is thanks in no small part to the incredibly talented crew based in Abu Dhabi. This achievement is further proof that world-class content is being produced in the Emirate. The success of the film is a landmark moment for Emirati cinema and we hope this also provides further opportunities for our well-proven local talent.’

Al Kameen stars an all-Emirati lead cast, including Marwan Abdulla Saleh, Khalifa Al Jassem, Mohammed Ahmed, Abdullah Saeed Bin Haider, Saeed AlHarsh, Hassan Yousuf Alblooshi, Khalifa AlBahri, Ghanim Nasser, Mansoor Alfeeli, Hussein Saeed Salem, Abdullah Alrashidi, Talal Al Bloushi, Omar Bin Haider, Ibrahim Musharaakh, Abdulla Al Maqbali, Salem Altamimi, Mohammed Faisal Mostafa, Maitha Mohammed, Yaqoob Thabit, Salim Musabah Khamis Alnaimi, Saoud Al Kaabi and Mahira Abdelaziz.

Al Kameen (The Ambush) was written by Brandon Birtell (Furious 7) and Kurtis Birtell (Medal of Honour) in close consultation with the soldiers involved in the real-life 2018 incident that inspired the plot. Image Nation Abu Dhabi’s production included a team of Emirati filmmakers and development executives including Hana Kazim, Talal Al Asmani, Alwiya Thani and Alia AlQemzi.