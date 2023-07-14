UAE: Angry? Smash out your frustrations as second rage room opens in Abu Dhabi

Capital's residents have got a new place to express their anger and de-stress in a safe environment

Do you feel like smashing something when you are angry? How about breaking glasses, TV or a computer?

Now, Abu Dhabi residents have got a new place to express their anger and de-stress in a safe environment.

The Smash Room, a facility providing an outlet for people to release their pent-up emotions, has now opened doors in the Capital.

Once in, you will be offered protective gear, and armed with a weapon of choice, you can vent your anger by smashing items like a guitar, dinnerware, electronic gadgets and home appliances to name a few.

Smash Room claims to recycle all the smashed stuff too.

“We’re all about recycling, so every item you smash is recycled afterward. You can break stuff with peace of mind, knowing you’re saving the planet. Our specially designed space is the perfect place to let go of all that stress and frustration from work or life in general. Smash, break, stomp, and dance your way to relaxation,” Smash Room said on its official website.

Smash Room is expanding into Abu Dhabi after a successful stint in Dubai.

Individuals who wish to have a smashing time in these rage rooms may head to Nahil Building on Al Rawdah Street. There are special packages for children too.

For bookings and more details visit: thesmashroom.com

