UAE: Angry? Smash out your frustrations as second rage room opens in Abu Dhabi

Nafis programme seeks to create a strong partnership between the public and private sectors
Do you feel like smashing something when you are angry? How about breaking glasses, TV or a computer?
Now, Abu Dhabi residents have got a new place to express their anger and de-stress in a safe environment.
The Smash Room, a facility providing an outlet for people to release their pent-up emotions, has now opened doors in the Capital.
Once in, you will be offered protective gear, and armed with a weapon of choice, you can vent your anger by smashing items like a guitar, dinnerware, electronic gadgets and home appliances to name a few.
Smash Room claims to recycle all the smashed stuff too.
“We’re all about recycling, so every item you smash is recycled afterward. You can break stuff with peace of mind, knowing you’re saving the planet. Our specially designed space is the perfect place to let go of all that stress and frustration from work or life in general. Smash, break, stomp, and dance your way to relaxation,” Smash Room said on its official website.
Smash Room is expanding into Abu Dhabi after a successful stint in Dubai.
Individuals who wish to have a smashing time in these rage rooms may head to Nahil Building on Al Rawdah Street. There are special packages for children too.
For bookings and more details visit: thesmashroom.com
ALSO READ:
Nafis programme seeks to create a strong partnership between the public and private sectors
Ways of developing bilateral trade and stimulating investment exchanges in innovative startups, tourism, technology, renewable energy were discussed
Minister of Community Development Shamma Al Mazrui appointed chairperson of the board
We must be brutally honest about the gaps that need to be filled, says Dr Sultan Al Jaber
Their modus operandi involves depositing the amount at ATMs, deceiving their victims into believing that the transactions are legitimate
Udaya Indrarathna hails Sri Lankan president's condemnation of the burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden
He also directed Dh19 million to fund the renewal of 21 park walls situated across various areas of the city
The Umm Al Quwain Police, in association with the Emirates Red Crescent, participated in the Patients Happiness initiative