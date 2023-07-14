Watch: Light showers in Al Ain, police issue alert for motorists

Minister of Community Development Shamma Al Mazrui appointed chairperson of the board
Various parts of Al Ain witnessed light rains on Friday as Abu Dhabi Police issued rain alert for motorists.
According to National Centre for Meteorology, Al Hiyar in Al Ain experienced light showers on Friday evening. Storm Centre also shared videos of scattered showers on Dubai-Al Ain Road.
In a tweet, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather. The police also urged drivers to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
Storm Centre also shared videos of heavy rains and hailstorm in Oman’s Mahda area on the other side of the border near Al Ain.
