Abu Dhabi students received in India's Parliament

He also directed Dh19 million to fund the renewal of 21 park walls situated across various areas of the city
A group of school students from Abu Dhabi attending a summer camp in New Delhi were on Thursday received in India's Parliament and given an understanding of India's highest legislative body.
The students, from grades 10 and 12 in the emirate's private, public, and charter schools, were also received in New Delhi's new Prime Ministers' Museum.
They were given an educational tour of the Museum which pays tribute to all Prime Ministers of India and celebrates their life and work.
The camp, named "Future Changemakers' Bootcamp", is being hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD), which will soon open an IITD campus in Abu Dhabi. The Emirati students are joined in the summer camp by Indian school students of similar grades.
Earlier, the visiting students from Abu Dhabi were met and greeted at IITD by India's Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan. He assured the students that "you are in the right place" and hoped they will feel at home in India.
He hoped that when the IITD campus opens in Abu Dhabi, they will become part of that campus, once they finish school and look for further studies.
"As these future leaders embark on an exciting journey of hands-on learning, my best wishes to the campers from the UAE and from India," the Minister said.
