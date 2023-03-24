UAE among world's top countries with low rates of tuberculosis

Ministry provides free medical tests for workers as part of efforts to curb and control the disease

Published: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 4:04 PM Last updated: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 4:28 PM

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has stressed that the UAE is one of the world’s top countries with low rates of tuberculosis, attributing it to collaborative efforts by local health authorities to implement prevention strategies and programmes to curb and control the disease.

In addition to standardizing surveillance methods, MoHAP has developed an efficient follow-up system and constantly provided effective tuberculosis drugs. The ministry has also increased the capacity of TB healthcare professionals and implemented tuberculosis screening programmes. Additionally, children are vaccinated at birth as a preventive measure.

MoHAP's remarks were made on the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, which is observed on March 24 each year.

This year, the global day is being marked under the theme, "Yes! We can end TB!"

Furthermore, the UAE has played an active role in adopting strategies to eliminate tuberculosis at the Eastern Mediterranean level and remains committed to supporting international efforts through scientific research, innovative solutions, and medicines to end tuberculosis by 2050.

The country's efforts are in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the global strategy to defeat the disease.

Community awareness programmes

The Ministry has launched numerous health initiatives and programmes, engaging the community to increase awareness about tuberculosis and promote the importance of early diagnosis, vaccination, and infection prevention.

These programs include interactive lectures in Arabic, English, and Urdu, targeting different segments of society, including workers.

The Ministry also provides free medical tests for workers and shares educational messages on various social media platforms.

ALSO READ