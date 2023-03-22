UAE: Expat gets Dh11,000 for losing over 36kg weight in just 2 months

In the same category, Indian and Pakistani nationals lost 34.5 and 33.9kg and won Dh7,000 and Dh3,400

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 2:22 PM

A Tanzanian national has shed off 36.5kg in two months, earning him not only the top spot at RAK Biggest Weight Loss Challenge 2023 but also a Dh11,000 cash prize.

Thani Mohamed Alghafry, 42, secured the first position in the physical category male of the annual eight-week initiative by RAK Hospital, which began on January 20. In the same category Indian expat Masood Rasheed and Pakistani national Muhammad Antash Ali secured the second and third positions, after losing 34.5 and 33.9kg respectively. They received Dh7,000 and Dh3,400 in cash during the awarding ceremonies on Wednesday.

The 3rd edition of the nationwide campaign was organised in association with the Ministry of Health and Prevention Ras Al Khaimah. It was divided into Physical, Virtual and Corporate categories. According to RAK Hospital, over 10,000 Individuals from all over the UAE, 45 per cent of participants came from Ras Al Khaimah, while Dubai accounted for 25 per cent, Sharjah 13 per cent, Abu Dhabi 12 per cent and 5 per cent from other emirates.

What they got?

All winners collectively lost over 500kg weight during the 8-week contest. Aside from now enjoying a healthier lifestyle, the top 3 winners in both male and female physical categories took home cash prizes while the winners in virtual category male and female and percentage weight-loss heroes were handed over 5-star staycations, gym memberships, Swiss executive health vouchers amongst other attractive prizes.

Grabbing the top spot in the physical category female was 39-year old Sharjah resident and Egyptian national, Noha Metwally Ali Allam who shed 24.7 Kgs to win Dh 7500. The 2nd and 3rd placers were Indian national, Jisheena Palakka and Syrian national, Seham Abdulrahman Al-Daher Al-Dairi who were presented Dh3,600 and Dh1,700 for dropping 18.3 and 17.4kg respectively.

Hilton Beach Resort won the ‘Corporate Champions Trophy’ by losing 64kg as a team.

Dr Raza Siddiqui, RAK Hospital executive director, said: “Obesity is the biggest pandemic of our times and a risk factor leading to various chronic and deadly diseases. We think it’s our greatest responsibility to support people, understand the consequences and motivate them to get on a healthier path to build a healthy community and a healthy nation.

“Becoming the catalyst of change and helping the society on their transformative journey is extremely fulfilling and I am delighted we at RAK Hospital are able to do that.

Even though only a few get to win the top positions, to me everyone who has embarked on their weight-loss journey is a winner. This is only the beginning of a brighter and fitter you,” he added.

Complete list of winners: RAK Biggest Weight Loss Challenge 2023

Physical Category (male)

1. Thani Mohamed Alghafry, weight-loss – 36.5 Kgs

2. Masood Rasheed, weight-loss – 34.5 kgs

3. Muhammad Antash Ali – weight-loss – 33.9 Kgs

Physical Category (female)

1. Noha Metwally Ali Allam, weight-loss – 24.7 kgs

2. Jilsheena Palakka, weight-loss- 18.3 Kgs

3. Seham Abdulrahman Al-Daher Al Dairi, weight loss-17.4 Kgs

Virtual Category (male)

1. Afsar Ali, weight-loss – 15.8 Kgs

2. Jabir Kalodi, weight-loss- 12.1 Kgs

3. Marwan Abdul Samad Muhammad Shah, weight-loss – 11 Kgs

Virtual Category (Female)

1. Katherine Germo, weight loss -12 Kgs

2. Matheen Fathima, weight-loss – 10.1 Kgs

3. Sravana, weight-loss – 7.1 Kgs

Winners (Percentage of weight loss category)

1. Male - Artur Peredyryev, weight loss percentage – 24%

2. Female- Heba Eisa, weight loss percentage - 19.22%

Winners (Top 10 weight losers with a weight loss of over 20kg)

1. Arif Mehmood

2. Nooman Khan Sultani Mulk

3. Zaid Tattan

4. Tulha Shafi Mir

5. Qais Jawad Ghazala

6. Murtuza Abbasbhai Harianawalla

7. Omar Saeed Ahmed Saqer Al Zaabi

8. Haitham elsafy Mohammed Elkady

9. Subhamoy Ghosh

10. Vipindas Kunnathully Mohandas

Corporate Team Winner: Hilton Beach Resort

