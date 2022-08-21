UAE Ambassador to Iran to resume duties soon

The decision was taken to further advance bilateral relations

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 21 Aug 2022, 6:22 PM

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced on Sunday that Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Tehran, will resume his duties.

The decision was announced in line with UAE efforts to strengthen relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran. A recent phone call was held in this regard on July 26, 2022, between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Dr Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stated that this comes in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran in line with diplomatic norms governing bilateral relations.

Ambassador Al Zaabi is to resume his duties at the UAE Embassy in the Islamic Republic of Iran in the coming days to contribute to further advancing bilateral relations and achieve the common interests of the two countries and the wider region.

