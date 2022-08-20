Magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes Iran

No tremors felt in the UAE

By Web Desk Published: Sat 20 Aug 2022, 7:27 PM Last updated: Sat 20 Aug 2022, 7:29 PM

An earthquake measuring 4.5 magnitude struck Iran's southern province on Saturday evening, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The quake that took place at at 6:27pm UAE time at a depth of 8km.

No tremors were felt in the UAE while light tremors were felt near the near epicentre of the quake.

During the last Iran earthquake on July 23, several UAE residents had felt tremors in the country.