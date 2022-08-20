Magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes Iran

Travellers find connecting flights more cost efficient
An earthquake measuring 4.5 magnitude struck Iran's southern province on Saturday evening, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The quake that took place at at 6:27pm UAE time at a depth of 8km.
No tremors were felt in the UAE while light tremors were felt near the near epicentre of the quake.
During the last Iran earthquake on July 23, several UAE residents had felt tremors in the country.
Travellers find connecting flights more cost efficient
29-year-old remains optimistic despite March 2022 market rout wiping nearly 50% of his wealth
Osman underwent cancer treatment at private hospital
Expat also raised $100,000 for UAE's Al Jalila Foundation with his week-long biking challenge
Maritime rescue units have also attended to 25 marine accidents
The President has issued a Federal Decree for the same
Sheikh Mohamed prays for Crown Prince's success and happy life
The company has also worked on Delhi and Kanpur metro projects