Sheikh Mohamed arrives in Egypt, meets President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi

Visitors flock to the small Nama zoo on the outskirts of Gaza City
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has arrived in Egypt. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi received Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed at El Alamein International Airport.
The two leaders discussed the bilateral relations between their countries and the bond between its peoples. They discussed ways to boost cooperation and enhance their strategic partnership.
They discussed a number of issues of common concern and the latest international developments. They stressed the need to resort to dialogue and diplomacy to settle disputes and crises by peaceful means.
The meeting also touched on the importance of Arab unity in facing challenges the region is witnessing.
