UAE Ambassador, Pakistani Prime Minister discuss cooperation

Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, received Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, at the Prime Ministry headquarters in Islamabad.
During the meeting, the two sides reviewed a number of issues of common interest.
Al Zaabi commended the distinguished relations between the UAE and Pakistan, highlighting the UAE's desire to develop joint cooperation in various fields.
It is worth noting that Pakistan was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the UAE, as the two countries celebrate 50 years of exemplary relations.
The Ambassador, Al Zaabi, stressed the historical relations and social and cultural ties between the peoples of the two nations, and the importance of joint cooperation for future economic and commercial partnerships, given the mutually beneficial advantages, opportunities and investment incentives between both countries.
For his part, Sharif commended the strong relations between the two friendly countries, hailing the UAE's unwavering commitment to Pakistan, as the hosts of almost 1.5 million Pakistanis, who enjoy safety and security, while contributing to the UAE's success story.
The meeting touched upon means to further develop bilateral relations and joint cooperation. The parties also discussed the two countries' stances towards current regional and international developments.
