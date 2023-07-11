UAE: All schools in Abu Dhabi join EAD’s sustainability initiative

The achievement was realised in collaboration with the Ministry of Education Emirates Schools Establishment and the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has announced that all schools in the emirate have now pledged to join it’s Sustainable Schools Initiative – recognised by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

The achievement, as part of the Year of Sustainability initiatives, was realised in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MoE), Emirates Schools Establishment, and the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

To mark the occasion, ADEK hosted an event, the Private and Charter Schools Open Day, organised by EAD, to educate school principals and introduce them to SSI in a bid to encourage them to lead their students to adopt eco-conscious activities in their daily lives. Later, principals pledged to join the initiative. The event was held as part of the ongoing efforts of EAD, the ministry and ADEK to align the educational ecosystem with national priorities and raise awareness on environmental issues in the lead-up towards COP28.

“We are convinced that the next generations will be the key players in steering the world towards a more sustainable future – one that places the environment at the top of all national agendas. Therefore, we believe that we need to reach them as early as possible and impart important knowledge during their education and foster habits that help them care for the environment, combat climate change and protect the world’s natural resources,” Ahmed Baharoon, executive director of environment information, science outreach management sector at EAD, said while announcing that all schools in the emirate are now part of SSI, which was first launched in 2009.

“We have also set another target of having 700 schools from all across the UAE to join the Sustainable Schools Initiative by the end of this year and I am optimistic that we can achieve this noble goal.”

Also, Baharoon declared that EAD will be hosting the 12th World Environmental Educational Congress, in January 2024 and he urged schools to submit applications for abstracts allowing them to share their knowledge and play a significant role at the congress.

Dr Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, assistant undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for the care and building capacity sector, underlined that the ministry is making all efforts to enhance the role of education in addressing the climate crisis.

“We will develop environmentally friendly educational materials, curricula and schools, and we will equip educators with the professional training they need to effectively impart knowledge and skills to students, who will capitalise on the learnings they will gain through education to build a prosperous future.”

Khuloud Al Dhaheri, executive director, education partnership sector at ADEK, added: “As educators, we have a unique opportunity to model and promote sustainable practices and climate actions within our school community and beyond, inspiring our students to become environmentally conscious and responsible leaders of tomorrow.”

