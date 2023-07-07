UAE's COP28 chief meets Pakistan PM Sharif; calls for greater support for climate-vulnerable countries

A memorandum of understanding was signed to support Pakistan’s efforts to advance energy transition

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 7 Jul 2023, 2:06 PM

The UAE will cooperate to develop and invest in Pakistan’s renewable energy projects and support their efforts to advance the energy transition.

COP28 UAE president-designate Dr Sultan Al Jaber met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, and both leaders witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in this regard.

During his meeting with Sharif, Dr Al Jaber discussed priorities linked to the COP28 agenda, including building a robust response to the Global Stocktake, climate finance, and operationalisation of the loss and damage fund, tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030, climate adaptation and resilience and nature-based solutions.

“None of us is immune to the effects of climate change, it is a political, economic and social challenge that requires all of us acting in solidarity to collaborate and find solutions,” Dr Al Jaber said while calling for greater collaboration on climate and support for developing countries on the frontlines of climate change.

Dr Al Jaber met Sherry Rehman, Pakistan's Minister of Climate Change and Environment, to discuss the country's vulnerability to extreme weather events linked to climate.

“The reality is that climate change is already having a profound impact on the lives of billions of people, and this is something Pakistanis understand all too well,” said Dr Al Jaber, referring to last year’s devastating floods that killed more than 1,700 people, affected at least 30 million people and resulted in mass displacement and infrastructure and economic loss.

“The world is at an inflection point in climate diplomacy — platitudes will no longer suffice.”

Dr Al Jaber stressed meeting the needs of the most climate-vulnerable countries.

“At COP28, the world’s focus must be fixed on the needs and hopes of people, their voices must be heard and we must respond to their demands with ambition and action.”

An MoU between the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Government of Pakistan was inked to support Pakistan’s efforts to advance a just energy transition. It was signed by Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and Rashid Mahmood Langrial, Federal Secretary from Pakistan’s Ministry of Energy.

“We must build the energy system of the future while decarbonising the energy system of today,” the COP28 President-Designate stressed.

During the visit, which comes as part of Dr Al Jaber’s global listening and engagement tour, he spoke at the Pakistan Foreign Service Academy, emphasising the need for course-correction to get the world back on track towards meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement.

He pointed to the need to “protect nature, enhance food systems, upgrade adaptation responses and bring health onto the climate agenda for the first time.”

Dr Al Jaber was accompanied by Emirates Red Crescent Secretary General Hamoud Al Junaibi, who emphasised the crucial need to respond to the humanitarian needs in Pakistan, especially in the aftermath of last year’s disastrous floods.

“The authority has been actively engaged in Pakistan for many decades, implementing numerous relief programmes and development projects in areas such as healthcare, education, social welfare, housing, and other essential services,” said Al Junaibi.

“The Emirates Red Crescent will continue to support vulnerable countries to alleviate the impact of natural disasters, particularly floods and earthquakes.”

Dr Al Jaber met Pakistan-based youth delegates from the COP28 International Youth Climate Delegates Programme and representatives from YOUNGO, the Official Children and Youth Constituency of the UNFCCC. He listened to their personal stories and efforts to mobilise climate action and welcomed their views for meaningful youth inclusion in the multilateral climate process.

“We must have the most inclusive COP ever – one that brings everyone to the table, using every tool available, to take a holistic approach to this global challenge,” Dr Al Jaber added.

